Batavia Police reminds residents to lock up and stay vigilant; protect yourself from vehicle theft

Press Release:

As the weather warms up, the Batavia Police Department wants to remind residents to take extra precautions to protect their vehicles and valuables from larceny. With the increase in outdoor activities, it's essential to remain vigilant and take steps to prevent theft from vehicles.

Simple Safety Suggestions:

Lock it up! Always lock your vehicle doors, even when parked in your driveway or in a secured garage.

Keep valuables out of sight. Don't leave purses, laptops, phones, or other valuable items in plain sight. Take them with you or store them in a secure location.

Park in well-lit areas. Avoid parking in dark or isolated spots, especially at night.

Don't leave keys in the vehicle. Keep your keys with you or in a safe place, away from prying eyes.

Be mindful of your surroundings. If you notice any suspicious activity, report it to the authorities immediately.

By following these simple tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of larceny from your vehicle. Remember, it's always better to be proactive and take preventative measures to protect your belongings.

If you have any information about larceny from vehicles or have been a victim of this crime, please contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or by submitting a tip at bataviapolice.org. Together, we can work towards a safer community.

Remember: A safe community is a responsible community.