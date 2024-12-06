Batavia Police share essential winter driving tips for a safe season on the roads

Press Release:

As the winter season is upon us, the Batavia Police Department wants to remind all drivers to brush up on their winter driving habits and skills to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey.

Winter driving can be hazardous, especially for those who are not prepared. The combination of snow, ice, and freezing temperatures can make roads slippery and unpredictable. However, by following some simple tips and guidelines, you can significantly reduce your risk of being involved in a winter-related accident.

Before You Hit the Road:

Make sure your vehicle is winter-ready by checking the battery, antifreeze, and tire pressure.

Keep an emergency kit in your car, including items such as a flashlight, first aid kit, and warm blankets.

Plan your route in advance and check the weather forecast to avoid traveling during hazardous conditions.

Safe Driving Practices:

Slow down and increase your following distance to account for reduced visibility and traction.

Use low gear when driving uphill to maintain control and avoid wheelspin.

Avoid sudden turns or braking, as this can cause your vehicle to lose traction.

Keep a safe distance from snowplows and salt trucks, as they may throw up debris or create slippery conditions.

Additional Tips:

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Use winter tires or snow chains if necessary, and make sure they are properly installed.

Keep your windshield and windows clean and clear of snow and ice to maintain good visibility.

By following these simple tips and guidelines, you can significantly reduce your risk of being involved in a winter-related accident. Remember to always drive defensively and be prepared for the unexpected. Stay safe on the roads this winter! If you have any questions or concerns about winter driving, please contact the Batavia Police Department. Stay safe, and happy driving!