Batavia Police share summer safety tips to help keep the community safe

Press Release:

As the summer season approaches, the Batavia Police Department would like to remind everyone to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to ensure a fun and enjoyable summer for all.

Heat Safety

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day (11am-3pm).

Check on vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and young children, to ensure they are staying cool and safe.

Avoid leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels.

Water Safety

Always supervise children when they are swimming or playing near water.

Learn basic water rescue techniques and CPR.

Swim at designated areas with lifeguards on duty.

Bicycle Safety

Wear a properly fitted helmet and follow traffic laws.

Be visible by wearing bright clothing and using reflective gear.

Stay alert and avoid distractions while riding.

Fireworks Safety

Only use fireworks in designated areas and follow local regulations.

Keep a fire extinguisher or water source nearby.

Supervise children when using fireworks and sparklers.

By following these simple safety tips, you can help ensure a safe and enjoyable summer for yourself and those around you.

Remember, safety is everyone's responsibility! If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out to the Batavia Police Department. Stay safe, Batavia!