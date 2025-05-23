Batavia Police to honor fallen heroes at annual Flag Commemoration Ceremony on May 28

Press Release:

The Batavia Police Department is proud to announce its annual Flag Commemoration Ceremony, honoring the memory of those who have served our community and have passed away. This solemn event is a tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of our fallen heroes who have served our department and the community with distinction.

The ceremony will take place on May 28 at 1 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery. The event will feature a brief ceremony, a moment of silence, and a reading of the names of those being honored.

The Batavia Police Department invites the public to join us in paying respects to these brave individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

We hope you can join us for this meaningful ceremony as we come together to pay tribute to those who have given so much. Let us take a moment to remember and honor the sacrifices of those who have served our community and have passed on. Their legacy lives on in our hearts and in the work we do every day to keep our community safe.