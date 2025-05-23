Batavia Police urge residents to report drug activity anonymously to help keep community safe

Press Release:

The Batavia Police Department is committed to creating a safe and healthy environment for all residents. To achieve this goal, we need your help. If you have information about illegal drug activity in our community, we urge you to report it anonymously through the Submit a Tip link on our Crimewatch page.

Drug abuse and trafficking can have devastating effects on individuals, families, and our community as a whole. By reporting suspicious activity, you can help us identify and disrupt illegal drug operations, making our streets safer for everyone.

Our Tip Line is a secure and confidential way to share information about drug-related crimes. You can remain anonymous, and your tip will be investigated promptly by our dedicated team. Your contribution can make a significant difference in our efforts to combat drug abuse and keep our community safe.

Here's how you can report drug activity anonymously:

Visit our Crimewatch page and click on the Submit a Tip link.

Provide as much information as possible about the suspected drug activity, including location, time, and any other relevant details.

Submit your tip, and our team will review and investigate it promptly.

Remember, your tip can be the key to making a positive impact in our community. Let's work together to create a safer, healthier environment for everyone. Report drug activity anonymously today! If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, please seek help from a trusted healthcare provider or a reputable treatment center. Thank you for your cooperation and commitment to keeping our community safe.