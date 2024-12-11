Batavia Police urges caution against fraud and theft this holiday season

Press Release:

As the holiday season is upon us, the Batavia Police Department would like to remind everyone to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to fraud and theft.

With increased shopping and online activities, it's essential to be aware of potential scams and take steps to safeguard your personal and financial information.

Fraud Prevention Tips:

Be cautious of phishing emails, texts, or calls claiming to be from banks, retailers, or charities. Never provide personal or financial information to unsolicited requests.

Verify the authenticity of websites and apps before making online purchases or donations. Ensure the URL starts with "https" and has a lock icon.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi or unsecured networks for online transactions.

Monitor your credit card and bank statements regularly for suspicious activity.

Use strong, unique passwords and keep them confidential.

Theft Prevention Tips:

Keep valuables secure and out of sight in your vehicle, especially during holiday shopping.

Lock your vehicle doors and keep windows closed, even when parked in your driveway or garage.

Avoid leaving packages or gifts unattended on your porch or in plain sight.

Consider investing in a doorbell camera or smart door lock for added security.

By following these simple tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim of fraud and theft this holiday season. Remember, if you do encounter any suspicious activity, report it to the Batavia Police Department immediately by calling 585-345-6350.

Stay safe, and happy holidays from the Batavia Police Department!