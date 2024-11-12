Batavia Police urges community to stay vigilant against fraud, releases tips to protect yourself

Press Release:

The Batavia Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe and informed. As part of our ongoing efforts to prevent fraud, we want to educate you on how to avoid becoming a victim and what to do if you suspect you've been targeted.

Be Aware of Common Fraud Schemes:

Phishing scams: Be cautious of unsolicited emails, texts, or calls asking for personal information or financial details.

Investment fraud: Be wary of investment opportunities that promise unusually high returns or pressure you to invest quickly.

Online scams: Be cautious of fake online stores, auction sites, or social media ads that ask for payment or personal information.

Protect Yourself:

Verify the identity of the person or company contacting you. Research the company and check for reviews or ratings.

Never give out personal information, such as your Social Security number, credit card numbers, or passwords.

Be cautious of generic greetings or messages that don't address you by name.

Keep your software and antivirus programs up to date to protect against malware.

Monitor your bank and credit card statements regularly for suspicious activity.

What to Do If You're a Victim of Fraud:

Report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP ( 1-877-382-4357 ).

Contact your bank or credit card company to report the fraud and request a new card or account number.

File a police report with the Batavia Police Department by calling (585) 345-6350 .

Consider placing a fraud alert on your credit report by contacting one of the three major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion.

Remember:

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Be cautious of pressure to act quickly or make a decision on the spot.

Trust your instincts and don't hesitate to report suspicious activity. By being informed and taking the necessary precautions, you can protect yourself from fraud and help keep our community safe.

Stay Safe, Batavia!