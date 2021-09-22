Batavia resident pleads guilty in welfare fraud cause

Press release:

Jason Doohan, 38 of Batavia, pled guilty to one count of petit larceny and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge in Batavia Town Court on September 21, 2021.

Doohan was originally charged with one count each of Offering a False Instrument for Filing and 4th degree Grand Larceny after an investigation by Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi revealed that he failed to report income from scraping metal. He subsequently received $1464 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Doohan has made full restitution to the Genesee County Department of Social Services, in addition to the reduced charges and conditional discharge. He is also disqualified from receiving benefits for one year.

Anyone wishing to report suspected cases of welfare fraud in Genesee County can contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit at (585) 344-2580, ext. 6417 or 6541.