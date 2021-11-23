Batavia Rotary announces Corvette Raffle in time for Christmas gift-giving

Press release:

Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift? The Batavia Rotary Club is now selling its annual Chevrolet Corvette Raffle tickets.

“We are pleased to bring back our popular Corvette Raffle,” said Marlin Salmon, this year’s Batavia Rotary Club president. “Every dollar raised stays in our community and supports Rotary’s many charitable causes including high school scholarships, major contributions to local non-profits including our hospital, the YMCA and YWCA and many more worthy local charities.”

Tickets are $50 each or 3 for $100 with donations fully tax-deductible. First prize is a new 2022 Chevrolet Corvette of $50,000 cash with ten additional prizes of $500 also being awarded. Only 4,500 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held on February 26, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased from any Batavia Rotarian or online at www.bataviarotaryraffle.com.

“The Corvette Raffle allows the Batavia Rotary Club to do with what we do best – support our community” Salmon said.