Batavia Rotary Club announces the grand prize drawing for major fundraiser

Press Release:

The major fundraiser for the Batavia Rotary Club concluded with the grand prize drawing, but the real winners are the many local organizations that receive support from Rotary all year long.

"This is the major fundraiser that allows our club to make so many contributions to the community, such as $18,000 in college scholarships to area students each year," said President Susie Ott.

Rotary is also contributing $250,000 toward the Healthy Living Campus under construction on Main Street, a joint project for the YMCA and United Memorial Medical Center.

Most recently, Rotary has offered a $150,000 matching pledge for the renovation of the local hospital's Intensive Care Unit, Mrs. Ott said.

Rotary's motto is Service Above Self, she explained. Rotarians actively engage in projects to improve the local community.

"Fundraisers like this Corvette event are critical for helping us help others," said Lisa Ormsbee, who co-chairs the event with Laurie Mastin.

Once again, the grand prize winner receives the choice of a Corvette or $50,000. The winning ticket that was drawn last week belongs to former Batavia resident Ned Chatt.

In addition to the grand prize, there are 10 additional prizes of $500 each, Mrs. Mastin explained.

Those winners are:

Christie Komarek

David Nelson

Howard Cohen

Patrick Kennedy

Parker Moeder

Kristen Shirtz

Vincent Pellegrino

James Main

Brett Rhinehart

Zachary Fuller

The drawing was live on Facebook.