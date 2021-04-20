Batavia Rotary Club donates defibrillator to The Salvation Army

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Rotary Club has donated an AED defibrillator to the local center of The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army regularly serves community residents at its center on East Main Street. After two recent incidents when patrons at the center were stricken with health issues, the Salvation Army leadership realized the need to have a defibrillator on the premises in order to assist visitors in a timely manner, said Todd Rapp, operations manager.

The City Fire Department provided training to Salvation Army staff members, but there were no funds to actually purchase the device. That's when the Rotary Club stepped in.

"Our club was happy to assist an organization that is providing vital services to our neighbors in the community, especially during this pandemic time when many are facing increased needs because of loss of jobs or reduction of work hours," said Tom Turnbull, Rotary Club president.

Batavia Rotary Club is a community service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the community and world. Through various fundraisers, the club is able to provide support to important community projects.

For more information about Batavia Rotary Club, visit: http://www.bataviarotary.com

Photo, from left: Tom Turnbull, Batavia Rotary Club president Todd Rapp, operations manager, Batavia Salvation Army Ed Leising, Batavia Rotary Club member.