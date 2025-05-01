Batavia Rotary Club high school baseball tournament is Saturday at Dwyer Stadium

Press Release:

The 25th Annual Batavia Rotary Club High School Baseball Tournament will take place Saturday, May 3 at Dwyer Stadium with a rain date of Sunday, May 4.

Oakfield-Alabama and Notre Dame will play in the first game at 11 a.m. followed by Le Roy vs Batavia at 1 p.m. The Consolation Game will be at 4 p.m. with the Championship Game at 7 p.m.

An All-Day Admission Pass is $5 for an adult and $3 for a student or senior. Cash or Venmo will be accepted for payment. All proceeds from the tournament will help benefit Batavia Rotary Club charities.

Youth ages 12 and under will get in free if they wear their baseball or softball uniforms to any of the games and attend with a parent/adult family member.

Any Challenger Sports athletes and Unified Sports athletes will get in free if they wear their uniform or t-shirt and come with a parent/adult family member or adult caregiver.

We look forward to seeing the community come out to cheer on our local athletes!