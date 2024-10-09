Batavia Rotary Club supports hurricane victims, will match local donations up to $5,000

Press Release:

The Rotary Club of Batavia is inviting the Batavia and Genesee County communities to join in a Disaster Relief fund to aid the people devasted by the recent hurricanes and resulting floods in the southeast region of the country.

The local club voted unanimously on Tuesday to match the local community’s total donations up to $5,000.

“Because time is of the essence, we are seeking monetary donations deemed to be the fastest and most effective way to help the thousands of people impacted by these latest storms,” said Batavia Rotary Club President Michael Hodgins.

Persons or groups wishing to make a cash donation are urged to make checks payable to: The Rotary Club of Batavia and bring those checks to Lawley Insurance, 20 Jefferson Ave. in Batavia between 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The deadline for donations is noon on Monday, October 14. All cash raised will directly benefit relief efforts across disaster areas in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Rotary clubs across the nation play a crucial role in assisting the affected areas. By leveraging their extensive network and resources, Rotary clubs can mobilize quickly to provide immediate aid, including food, clean water, and medical supplies. Additionally, Rotary members can volunteer their skills for rebuilding efforts, help coordinate disaster response activities, and support long-term recovery projects.

However, during the initial phase of any disaster recovery, the most important way to assist an impacted area is through cash donations.

Donations may be tax deductible in accordance with IRS regulations.