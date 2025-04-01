Batavia’s Emergency Response Team ensures safety through extensive training and dedication

Press Release:

This is the first in a series of highlight pieces featuring different aspects of the City of Batavia Police Department.

The City of Batavia takes pride in its Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit that plays a vital role in maintaining the safety and security of our community. This elite team has undergone rigorous training, equipping them with the necessary skills to respond to a wide range of emergency situations.

The team's comprehensive training program includes:

Role-based exercises to ensure seamless coordination and effective response

Advanced room-clearing tactics to minimize risks and ensure public safety

Specialized skills training with non-lethal weapon systems to de-escalate situations

The Batavia Emergency Response Team is dedicated to serving our community, working tirelessly to ensure that Batavia and Genesee County remain a welcoming and safe region for all. Their expertise and commitment to public safety are invaluable assets to our community.

By having this specialized team in place, we can confidently say that our community is better equipped to handle emergency situations, and we are grateful for their service.