Batavia Salvation Army nearing Red Kettle goal, seeking $20 on the 20th from donors

Press release:

The Salvation Army is joining forces across New York State to encourage people to consider donating $20 on the 20th of December as a last-minute push to raise much-needed funds during the 2024 Red Kettle Campaign.

“The need is great for struggling local families and individuals, particularly during the holiday season,” said Captain Brad Moore of The Salvation Army of Batavia. “We are counting on the kindness of those in our community to come out to a Red Kettle this Friday and donate a $20 bill as it will go a long way to help those in need during the holiday season and beyond.”

According to Captain Moore, the community’s financial support and kindness during the holidays help The Salvation Army to assist more than 11,000 local families and individuals throughout the year through Food Pantry, Clothing Vouchers, Senior Luncheon, Back-to-School Backpacks, Christmas Assistance and more.

“As of today, The Salvation Army of Batavia has raised about 73% of our $100,000 goal for Red Kettles this year,” Captain Moore said. “With just under a week until Christmas, a $20 donation at a local Red Kettle would make a huge difference in helping those who need it this year in our community.”

Donations to The Salvation Army of Batavia can be made at any Red Kettle from now until Christmas Eve. Online donations can be made by texting Kettle to 31333 or by visiting https://salarmy.us/empredkettle. Cash or checks can be dropped off, or mailed to, The Salvation Army of Batavia, 529 East Main Street Batavia, NY 14020.