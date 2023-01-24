Local Matters

January 24, 2023 - 5:52pm

Batavia Save-A-Lot supports Catholic Charities

Press release:

The Batavia Save-A-Lot recently conducted a holiday food drive in support of local Catholic Charities’ clients needing emergency assistance.

Catholic Charities is planning a parish pop-up event at one of the local churches in the near future to distribute the 72 bags of groceries generously donated by Save-A-Lot to help those in need in Genesee County.

Submitted photos. Pictured are Kelly Grimaldi, district director for Catholic Charities in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, and Save-A-Lot employees Cheryl and Skarlette, and Kayla, store manager, with the donated groceries.

