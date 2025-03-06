Batavia school's Blue vs. White charity hockey game set for Sunday

Press Release:

CAN-USA Sports has teamed up with the Batavia Community Schools Foundation for their annual Blue vs White Charity Hockey Game. Sunday, March 9 at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. at the David McCarthy Memorial Arena.

This years hockey game will include special guest appearances from BHS Drum Line, BMS Girls Acapella Group, John Kennedy Musical Group, and mascots.

The game will feature local business owners, Batavia City School District Alumni, and local youth hockey leaders.

“Last year we had some fun on the ice, helped support the Foundation, and had lots of support from our local community leaders. We really want everyone to come out this year and watch an exciting game featuring local people you know in your community for a good cause,” said Zack Korzelius, Batavia Foundation President.

A full roster will be released at the event, but see below the current players signed up to participate.

Steve Pie’s, Owner – Max Pies Furniture and Batavia Hockey Alumni

Nick Harris - SBFR Partners LLP and Notre Dame Hockey Alumni

Dan Calkins – 2006 Sectional Championship team, Batavia Alumni, and Ramparts Coach

Anthony Consiglio - Batavia City School District Faculty Member

If you or someone you know owns a local business who would like to help sponsor either or both of the events please contact Marc Witt, General Manager/Ownership – CAN-USA Sports, mwitt.canusa@gmail.com for opportunities.

Tickets for the event start at just $10 with proceeds benefiting the Batavia Community Schools Foundations. Tickets can be bought online (LINK - HERE) or in person at the David McCarthy Memorial Arena box office.