April 2, 2021 - 11:04am

Batavia Soccer Club extends registration until April 18

posted by Press Release in sports, soccer, Batavia Soccer Club.

From Jim Dillon:

Batavia Soccer Club has extended their online registration until April 18. It has been a difficult year and many people didn't receive notification of the online registration in the manner that they have in the past.

Registration is open for the U6 (players turning 5 or 6 in 2021), U8 (players turning 7 or 8 in 2021) and U10 (players turning 9 or 10 in 2021).

Detailed information on these programs can be found at BataviaSoccerClub.com.

We want to make sure that every interested family has an opportunity to register. Please feel free to contact us through our website or Facebook page with any questions.

Please click on this link to sign up and please share. Thank you!

