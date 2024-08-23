Batavia Social Security Office closed Friday, reopening Monday

Press Release:

The Batavia Social Security Office will be temporarily closed to walk-in visitors on Thursday, August 22 and Friday, August 23, due to renovations. The office will return to normal services on Monday, August 26. You may continue to reach staff of the Batavia SSA office by calling 1-866-931-7103.

People needing to conduct their Social Security business in person while the Batavia office is temporarily closed may visit one of the following SSA offices:

Greece – 2nd Floor, 4050 W Ridge Rd, Rochester

Rochester – 2nd Floor, 200 E. Main Street, Rochester

SSA office hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Save a trip! Most Social Security services do not require the public to take time to visit an office. Many Social Security services are conveniently available online at www.ssa.gov or by dialing toll-free, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call SSA’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.

People may create their my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account. People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services.

Need a Social Security Number card?

Please note for many situations people only need their number and not the card. If they need a card, they should start the process online.

People can visit www.ssa.gov/ssnumber to submit a request for a replacement card, start an application for an updated card, or to request a Social Security number for the first time. Some people may not need to visit an office and, if they do need to visit an office to complete the application, they will save a lot of time by starting online.

Want to apply for benefits?

People can apply online for most benefits. In many cases, there are no forms to sign. The agency will review the application and reach out with questions or for more information. Visit www.ssa.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare.

Need proof of benefits, want to check the status of an application or appeal, or curious what else people can do online?

Visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount or www.ssa.gov/onlineservices today.