Batavia Social Security office to be closed Thursday and Friday

Press Release:

The Batavia Social Security office located at 571 East Main Street, Batavia, will be temporarily closed on Thursday, May 29, and Friday, May 30. The office will reopen to the public on Monday, June 2, at 9 a.m. Local telephone services at the Batavia Social Security office will remain available at 1-866-931-7103.

People who need to conduct their Social Security business in person may visit the following Social Security offices:

4050 West Ridge Road, 2nd Floor, Rochester

200 East Main Street, 2nd Floor, Rochester

Social Security office hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Social Security’s customers can now make appointments for all types of services instead of waiting in line, resulting in a better overall experience and reductions in wait times.

Customers can still wait in line if they cannot or do not want to make an appointment. Staff at local offices are being particularly mindful of vulnerable populations, people with disabilities, and other groups needing specialized or immediate attention when they walk in.

People can schedule an appointment by calling their local office (recommended) or 1-800-772-1213, which also has a call-back feature. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.

Many Social Security services are conveniently available online at www.ssa.gov. People may create their my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.

People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services.

Need a Social Security Number card?

Please note for many situations people only need their number and not the actual card. If they need a card, they should start the process online.

People can visit www.ssa.gov/number-card to submit a request for a replacement card, start an application for an updated card, or to request a Social Security number for the first time. Some people may not need to visit an office and, if they do need to visit an office to complete the application, they will save a lot of time by starting online.

Want to apply for benefits?

People can apply online for most benefits. In many cases, there are no forms to sign. The agency will review the application and reach out with questions or for more information. Visit www.ssa.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare.

Need proof of benefits, want to check the status of an application or appeal, or curious what else people can do online?

Visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount or www.ssa.gov/onlineservices today.