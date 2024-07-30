Batavia Swing Band performing at DeWitt on Saturday

Press Release:

Enjoy a free concert on a summer night at the DeWitt Recreation Area on Saturday, August 3 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Meet us at Pavilion 2 for a concert featuring the Batavia Swing Band.

Bring a lawn chair and your favorite people! First come, first served seating at picnic tables. The Pink Cow Ice Cream truck will be on hand for all of your sweet treat needs.

This concert is FREE. Made possible through generous funding by the Genesee County Association for the Conservation of Recreational and Natural Spaces (ACORNS).