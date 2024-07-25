Batavia Tractor Supply hosts farmers market with arts, crafts, food

Press Release:

On August 4 the Batavia Tractor Supply store will host a Farmers' Market featuring locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.

"This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food," said Amber Raab, manager of the Batavia store. "As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships while supporting the rural lifestyle, and this event allows us to do just that."

From noon to 5 p.m., shoppers can stop in for Arts & Crafts, Homemade crafts, Local produce and Food Truck, all produced by neighbors in the Batavia area.

Participating vendors will have tables set up at the tented space by the storefront where they will showcase their goods. Some of the local vendors participating include:

The Red Osier - On site noon to 5 p.m.

The Batavia Fire Department - On site noon to 5 p.m.

Batavia Peace Garden - On site noon to 5 p.m.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 4974 E. Main. For more information, please contact the Batavia Tractor Supply at 585-343-0078.