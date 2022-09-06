Batavia Train Show set for next month at GCC

Press Release

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers announces that their Fall 2022 edition of the GREAT BATAVIA TRAIN SHOW will be held at the Richard C. Call Arena in Batavia, NY. The large venue on the campus of Genesee Community College offers unmatched convenience for attendees and vendors. The show is scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Details follow:

• Show Name: The Great Batavia Train Show

• Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

• Location: Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College, Batavia, NY

• Admission: $6 adults, $3 under 18, free for children under 13.

• Hours: 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

• Features: Model train vendors, free parking, snack bar

Additional Train Show Information:

For 50 years the Great Batavia Train Show has been one of the premier hobby events in Western New York. Our move to the Richard C. Call arena has allowed us to grow the event in a state-of-the-art facility. All forms of model railroad and train-related merchandise will be available. Items offered include all scales of model trains, historic railroad items, books, DVD’s and toys. Modeling demonstrations, and a limited number of portable layouts, will be part of the fun. Free parking.

About the organizing group:

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers Inc. was founded in Batavia NY, and actively promotes the hobby of model railroading in the Western New York area. We celebrated our 50th anniversary in 2019. This not-for-profit organization is headquartered at 50 Main St. in Oakfield, NY. In our facility above the M&T Bank, our membership maintains four operating model train displays. An open house is offered free to the public each December, and visitors are welcome on Tuesday evenings.

Contact Information:

• Train Show Chairman: Mike Pyszczek

• Phone: 585-768-4579 (residence)

• Email: [email protected]

• Web site: www.gsme.org

• Mailing address: GSME, P.O. Box 75, Oakfield, NY 14125