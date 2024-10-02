Batavia VA Medical Center to offer walk-in, drive-through flu clinics

Press Release:

Fall is here and now is the time to prepare for flu season by getting an influenza vaccine. The Batavia VA Medical Center is holding walk-in flu clinics on Thursdays and Fridays, and on Thursday, October 10, is holding a drive-through clinic from 4 - 6:30 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

Flu vaccination has important benefits. It can reduce flu illnesses, visits to doctor’s offices, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as make symptoms less severe and reduce flu-related hospitalizations and deaths in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.

Batavia VA Medical Center Walk-in clinic is located at 222 Richmond Ave. Batavia on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Batavia VA Medical Center Drive-thru clinic is located at 222 Richmond Ave. Batavia on Thursday, October 10, from 4 - 6:30 p.m.