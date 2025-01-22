Batavia Winterguard to host 25th annual Fantastic Visions Competition

Press Release:

The Batavia Winterguard is thrilled to announce its 25th Annual Fantastic Visions Competition, taking place on Saturday, February 1, at Batavia High School.

This exciting event will showcase the talents of 28 Winterguard teams from across Western New York and Canada, and we invite you to join us for an afternoon of incredible performances.

The competition begins at 2:50 p.m., with Batavia’s own Cadet and IA Winterguards taking the stage at 3:56 p.m. and 7:13 p.m., respectively.

Tickets are $10 for spectators ages 8 and older, with children 7 and under admitted for free. This is a fantastic opportunity to support local and regional talent while enjoying a thrilling day of Winterguard competition.

We look forward to seeing you there!