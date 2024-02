Batavia Youth Baseball opens registration for 2024 season

Press Release:

Registration for the 2024 Batavia Youth Baseball Season is now open until March 2nd.

Divisions available in our House League are:

T-Ball (Ages 4-6)

Coach Pitch (Ages 7-8)

Minor Division (Ages 9-10)

Majors Division (Ages 11-12)

Any youth ages 4-12 interested in playing baseball can register @ https://www.nybataviayouthbaseball.com/.

The Batavia Youth Baseball Board would like to welcome our new Board of Directors for 2024:

Kevin Rogers(President), Jenn Pacino-Lendvay(Vice President), Beth Kemp(Secretary), Jason Crater(Treasurer), Jose Arroyo, Dave D’Amico, Steve Fancher, Pat Fava, Pam Martin, Kristine McCarthy, James Patric, and Mark Sacheli.