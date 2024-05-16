Batavia's Memorial Day parade set for May 27, accepting participants, kids with power wheels

Press Release:

The Memorial Day Parade is on May 27 in Batavia. The Parade lineup starts at 8:30 a.m. in the East Town Plaza.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. marching up Main Street to Bank Street where it will conclude. Any Veterans wishing to participate and would like a ride please let us know ASAP.

All groups and participants are required to fill out a Hold Harmless Agreement. We are still accepting groups or organizations to participate.

Please call/text Bob Bialkowski at 585-409-3624 for information and confirmation.

New this year calling all kids with Power Wheels/Riding Toys!

All kids (up to age 8 and accompanied by a parent) with access to a Power Wheels riding toy can ride their vehicle in this year’s parade. Call/text Bob at 585-409-3624 for details.

See you at the Parade!