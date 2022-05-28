Batavia's parishes offering joint catechism classes

Press release:

Ascension Parish and Resurrection Parish will be joining forces to provide faith formation to the children and families of our parishes! This is an exciting and needed opportunity to tap and combine the strengths and resources of both our parish--and we need YOU!

To kick of this exciting venture, there will be a special Mass on Sunday, June 12 at 9:15 at St. Mary's Church, concelebrated by both Father Ivan and Father Dave. Following Mass, there will be coffee and donuts in the church hall for all returning, new catechists, and anyone interested in supporting this fundamental program of our faith) so we can begin to share ideas!

If you cannot join us, perhaps you can tap someone on the shoulder who you think would make a great catechist!

If you have any questions, please contact us below:

Thank you for considering...

Ann Pratt, Ascension Parish

Jason Smith, Resurrection Parish