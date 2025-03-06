BCSD accepting nominations for 2025 Musicians of Note honor, deadline for submissions is March 31

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District (BCSD) is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Musicians of Note honor.

Each year, BCSD recognizes alumni and retired music educators for their accomplishments in the field of music. Batavia has many alumni who have had successful careers in music performance, music education, musical theater, and audio recording.

Honorees will be recognized in a future ceremony with a video presentation and performance ensembles to celebrate their achievements. A plaque featuring their accomplishments will be displayed on the Musicians of Note wall at Batavia High School.

Criteria for nominations include:

Recipients should be/have been an active performer or music educator. Recipients must be at least ten years out of high school. Recipients should have/had a successful musical career in either performance, composition, education, theater, or audio recording. Nominations to posthumously honor deceased musicians/educators from BCSD will be accepted as well.

To nominate an alumnus or retired BCSD music educator who fits the criteria, click here.

Honorees and 2025 ceremony information will be announced at a later date. For any questions, please contact Batavia City School District Music Department Chair Melanie Case at mlcase@bataviacsd.org.