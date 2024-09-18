BCSD announces VanDetta Stadium guidelines for the 2024-25 school year

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District (BCSD) is proud to announce that our state-of-the-art facility at VanDetta Stadium will once again be hosting athletic events during the 2024-25 school year.

We continue to make safety our number one priority for students, staff, and community members attending events at VanDetta Stadium. We’re anticipating large crowds throughout the season, and we want to make you aware of the enhanced safety protocols, guidelines, and expectations when attending our Varsity Football games:

All attendees will be wand-checked by our security team to ensure no prohibited items are brought into the facility.

VanDetta Stadium is located in a neighborhood, so please be courteous and do not block driveways, throw trash on the ground, or use foul language. Please be a good neighbor. Parking regulations will be strictly enforced by the Batavia Police Department.

All students ages 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult.

We will charge adults a $2 admission fee for all Varsity Football games. Students and seniors aged 62 and over will have free admission.

We suggest you arrive early to avoid security delays upon entry.

We’ll also continue to have a security presence around the stadium during events. We’re once again collaborating with Armor Security this year to help support our administrators, athletic event workers, and the Batavia Police Department to make sure safety remains a priority at our events. We’ll also have additional security in our parking lots.

We cannot wait to welcome you back to VanDetta Stadium for another exciting season of Blue Devil events and cheer on our wonderful student-athletes. Let’s all do our part to keep our school grounds, students, faculty, staff, and community safe.