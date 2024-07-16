BCSD appoints new principal and athletics director, extends superintendent's contract

Press Release:

On Monday, July 15, upon recommendation from Superintendent Jason Smith, the Batavia City School District Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Megan Crine as Principal of Batavia Middle School and Joel Reed as Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics. Dr. Crine will start on July 16, and Mr. Reed will join the District on August 19.

Dr. Megan Crine

Submitted photo.

Dr. Megan Crine has served as the principal of Ellis B. Hyde Elementary School in the Dansville Central School District since July 2023. Previously, she was the Middle School Red House Administrator at Churchville-Chili Central School District for twelve years, where she led committees focused on equity, student culture, and school improvement. Dr. Crine began her administrative career with internships at Marcus Whitman Central School District. She holds a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Rochester, along with a Master of Science in Literacy Education from Nazareth College and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with a Concentration in History from SUNY Cortland. Additionally, she earned Reading Recovery Certification from SUNY Brockport. Dr. Crine is certified in Elementary Education, Literacy Education, and School Building Leadership.

Joel Reed

Submitted photo.

Joel Reed has 14 years of administrative experience, currently serving as the Assistant Principal and Director of Athletics at Medina Central School District. In this role, he manages student supervision, enforces school policies, oversees budget development, and supervises staff and coaches. Previously, Reed was the Director of Athletics, Physical Education, and Health at the Charter School for Applied Technologies. He holds a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Health Education from SUNY Buffalo State, and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Sport from SUNY Brockport. Reed is certified as a Professional School District Leader, Professional School Building Leader, and holds permanent NYS certificates in Health and Physical Education.

“I am thrilled to welcome both Dr. Megan Crine and Joel Reed to the Batavia City School District,” said Superintendent Jason Smith. “With decades of combined experience in education and leadership, Megan and Joel are passionate about helping students thrive and making our schools great places to learn and grow. They have come highly recommended, and I am confident they will be valuable additions to our leadership team. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the parents, staff, and community members who participated in both of the interview processes. Your input was invaluable, and we appreciate your dedication and support. We can’t wait for Megan and Joel to hit the ground running.”

“I am delighted to join the Batavia City School District as the newest Principal of Batavia Middle School,” said Dr. Megan Crine. “I am excited for the challenge and look forward to working with the exceptional students and staff. I cannot wait to become a part of the BMS family and Batavia community, and I am eagerly anticipating the start of the new school year.”

“I am honored to become the new Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics for the Batavia City School District,” said Joel Reed. “Batavia has a strong athletics program with a track record of incredible success, driven by our talented student-athletes and exceptional coaching staff. I see tremendous potential in BCSD's health and physical education program and am excited to build upon its successes. I am proud to be the newest Blue Devil and look forward to contributing to Batavia’s legacy of excellence.”

Also at Monday’s meeting, the Board of Education approved a contract extension for Jason Smith through 2029. With his extension, he receives seven additional vacation days and increases his sick day bank by ten days, with the ability to buy back ten additional days upon retirement from BCSD.

“The Board was unanimous in approving the contract extension for Superintendent Jason Smith,” said Board of Education President John Marucci. “We are proud of the work Jason has done since he joined the district in 2022. Consistency in our leadership and vision for the district is important, and Jason's commitment to BCSD remains steadfast. We look forward to our continued work with him and are excited about the future of our district under his leadership.”