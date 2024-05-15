BCSD shines and represents at Stars of Tomorrow competition

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District (BCSD) is proud to acknowledge the Batavia High School Production Club’s recent success at the Rochester Broadway Theater League’s (RBTL) Stars of Tomorrow Competition held on Friday, May 10.

BHS was recognized for its March 2024 production of Footloose.

45 schools in the Rochester area participated in this year’s competition, and Batavia High School’s production of Footloose received the following recognition from the RBTL:

Excellence in Acting Ensemble

Excellence in Vocal Ensemble

Excellence in Dance Ensemble

Excellence in Student Orchestra

Additionally, all of BHS’s eligible leads were recognized for Excellence in a Leading Role:

Lilyana Burke

Melania deSa e Frias

Ephraim Hanna

Gavynn Trippany

Peyton Woeller

Kate Woodward

BHS Production Club Director Caryn Wood individually submitted honorees for “Future Star” and “Director’s Special Recognition.”

“Future Stars” are middle or elementary school students who are recognized by their directors for Outstanding Individual Performances in their high school musical.

Adam Jursted was honored by Batavia. “Adam is a 6th grader and already in his second show with BHS Production Club. He is developing into a wonderful performer, but he is also just a fantastic young man. His smile and one-liner comebacks are notorious to everyone in our club. He is wonderful to work with, and he lights up the stage every time he steps onto it. We are so grateful that Adam joined our cast once again this year,” said Caryn Wood.

“Director’s Special Recognition” is for those going above and beyond in the production of their show.

Ayden Carlson and Emerson Fitch were honored by Batavia. “Ayden Carlson has been an MVP member of BHS Drama and Production Clubs since their freshman year. They have shown amazing growth as a performer but are also a phenomenal friend and support to their peers. Ayden brings fantastic character to every role they have played. They are kind, honest, and work extremely hard to help make all scenes they appear in better for everyone in them. Ayden is one of our very talented senior performers; we will miss them so much next year,” said Caryn Wood.

"As a new member of the BHS Production Club, Emerson Fitch has brought amazing energy to our group. She is always willing to pitch in and help, and she is a very strong performer. She brings brightness and enthusiasm to every scene she appears in and is a wonderful role model to her peers. Emerson always goes the extra mile to support her fellow cast members. We want to thank Emerson for being such a wonderful and positive member of this cast,” said Caryn Wood.

Superintendent Jason Smith had this to say about the club’s recent recognition: “I couldn’t be more proud of our BHS Production Club’s achievements at this year’s Stars of Tomorrow competition. The club’s production of Footloose was incredibly fun and dynamic, and I’m not surprised RBTL recognized this talented group of students. Special thanks to Caryn Wood for her longtime dedication and commitment to this wonderful program at BHS.”

“The BHS Production Club and cast of our musical Footloose were excited to participate in the RBTL Stars of Tomorrow Program this year,” said Caryn Wood. “It’s a great opportunity for our students to perform on a professional stage and receive well-deserved love and support from other performance students across the region. Our cast, crew, and musicians all deserve continual kudos and congratulations for their energetic, brave, and outstanding production of Footloose earlier this year. It was a wonderful night full of performances and displays of shared community. Every participating school district should be extraordinarily proud of the amazing student performers and their awesome compassionate support of one another.”

At the annual Stars of Tomorrow Recognition Ceremony, participating schools have the opportunity to perform a selection from their musical on stage at the Auditorium Theatre. Recognition is given to schools with the highest scores in each of the adjudicated categories, and students are given a chance to shine. Additionally, select students recognized for leading roles at the Stars of Tomorrow Ceremony are eligible to compete in Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound for the chance to represent Rochester, at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.”

More information on the Rochester Broadway Theater League’s Stars of Tomorrow, including participating schools and productions, can be found here.