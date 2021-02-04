Be a big help to city firefighters -- adopt a fire hydrant and keep it clear of snow and debris

Press release:

With another impending winter storm approaching coupled with the snowfall already received Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano and the members of the City of Batavia Fire Department are encouraging residents to “adopt a fire hydrant” near their home or business this winter season.

The department is asking residents and business owners for their assistance in keeping fire hydrants clear of snow and debris. Also, this is an informal program and therefore it is not necessary to advise the department about which fire hydrants you will be keeping clear.

Napolitano added “if possible, we ask that the 'adopted' hydrants be uncovered of snow after each snowfall and provide a clear path of approximately three feet around the hydrant. This path will allow firefighters to quickly locate the hydrant and obtain a water supply used in firefighting activities."

Delays in locating and securing a water source can hamper fire suppression activities, raising the risk of injury and furthering property damage.

Additionally, please consider helping a neighbor who may be elderly or may need assistance in keeping the fire hydrant clear near their residence.

“Together we can help keep our City safe this winter season," Napolitano said.

Lastly, the department asks residents and business owners to contact fire headquarters at (585) 345-6375 if they require assistance in clearing their hydrant or notice damage to the hydrant or the reflective marker attached to the hydrant.