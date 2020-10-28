Be Aware: Counterfeit small denomination bills passed at local businesses

Press release:

The City of Batavia Police Department has been made aware of small denomination counterfeit bills being passed at local businesses. The Batavia Police Department is reminding everyone to check their money carefully.

If you feel that you may be victim in receiving counterfeit bills, please report it to the Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

A few simple items to check for on U.S. currency that are hard to recreate on counterfeit bills:

Color Shifting Ink -- the bill denomination on the bottom right hand corner has the right color shifting ink.

-- the bill denomination on the bottom right hand corner has the right color shifting ink. Raised Printing -- To detect raised printing, take your fingernail and run it carefully down the collar/jacket. You should feel some vibration on your nail from the ridges.

-- To detect raised printing, take your fingernail and run it carefully down the collar/jacket. You should feel some vibration on your nail from the ridges. Blurry Borders/printing/text -- significantly blurry borders, printing, or text, it is an automatic red flag.

-- significantly blurry borders, printing, or text, it is an automatic red flag. Red & Blue Threads -- If you take a close look at an authentic bill, you will see that there are small red and blue threads woven in and out within the fabric of the bill.

-- If you take a close look at an authentic bill, you will see that there are small red and blue threads woven in and out within the fabric of the bill. Watermark -- In many of the new bills, the watermark is actually a replica of the face on the bill.

Information on the current counterfeit cases is not being release at this time due to the ongoing investigation.