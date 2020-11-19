'Be the Light': Your support is needed for college foundation's key scholarship fundraising event

Press release:

There are a lot of plans and celebrations being postponed or even cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic this season. Leaders are encouraging people to stay home and avoid large events and gatherings. However, for nearly 30 years, The Genesee Community College Foundation has welcomed the holiday season by hosting a very special event -- Encore -- and global coronavirus pandemic or not, Encore must go on!

For months, GCC has been working with its generous and community-focused sponsor, Tompkins Financial, to ensure that the critical scholarship funds generated through the Encore event do not become another loss to the Coronavirus pandemic. Tom and Kim Cox are the cochairs and the outcome is nothing short of extraordinary!

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra & The Genesee Chorale will perform for Encore 2020 ONLINE.

Encore 2020, focused on the opportunity to "Be the Light" will be broadcast online through special ticketed access on Saturday, Dec. 12 at exactly 6 p.m. at https://gccfoundationinc.org/.

"Moving the Encore celebration online has truly taken some holiday magic," said Justin Johnston, vice president of GCC's Development and External Affairs. "Teams from multiple areas of the College and partners in our community have come together and created an evening that will fill everyone's homes with a festive warmth that can only come from knowing you are helping someone in need."

Encore 2020 VIP tickets include an extra special treat that supports local area restaurants through this difficult time as well! Click here to order your ticket access to the performance and select your favorite restaurant to take your Encore celebration on Dec. 12 to the next level!

For sponsorship and other information, visit https://gccfoundationinc.org/ or contact the Foundation Office at (585) 345-6809, or [email protected] today.