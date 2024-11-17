Becker’s Hospital Review names Rochester Regional Health in Top 100 for cancer care

Press Release:

Rochester Regional Health (RRH) is proud to announce its inclusion in Becker’s Hospital Review’s esteemed list of the nation's Top 100 Health Systems with Outstanding Oncology Programs.

This recognition highlights the exceptional work of the Lipson Cancer Institute and its dedication to providing top-tier, patient-centered cancer care. The list recognizes institutions which have “garnered national acclaim for advancing cancer care via their cutting-edge clinical trials and life-changing research.”

Becker's Hospital Review, a leading source of business and legal information for healthcare industry leaders, evaluates hospitals and health systems based on their cancer care services, patient outcomes and overall excellence. Organizations cannot pay to be featured on this list, making this recognition a true testament to the quality of oncology care provided by Rochester Regional Health.

“This recognition of the quality of cancer care being provided by the Lipson Cancer Institute is just one more example where Rochester Regional Health is distinguishing itself as a leader in healthcare in our community, our state and across the nation,” said Richard “Chip” Davis, PhD, CEO of Rochester Regional Health. “Our team’s dedication and expertise make us a leader in oncology, and we are grateful that they go above and beyond to ensure that our patients and their families receive the best care possible.”

This recognition by Becker’s comes on the heels of another recent accreditation for Rochester Regional Health. In August, the Lipson Cancer Institute received a three-year full accreditation as a Network Cancer Program from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. This accolade distinguishes Rochester General and Unity Hospitals as the only network of cancer centers in upstate New York granted this honor.

“Lipson Cancer Institute is proud to have met the rigorous guidelines required by the American College of Surgeons to achieve this prestigious accreditation,” said Prad Phatak MD, Executive Medical Director of Oncology at RRH. “This honor underscores the work of our multidisciplinary oncology teams who tirelessly provide gold-standard cancer care for our patients while understanding that treatment extends far beyond the physical to include mental and emotional health as well.”

These recognitions by Becker’s and The American College of Surgeons continue to shine the spotlight on Rochester Regional Health and the Lipson Cancer Institute as a beacon of excellence in cancer care, reinforcing the clinical expertise and dedication our clinicians and team members demonstrate every day.