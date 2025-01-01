Bergen Business & Civic Association donates $4K for park beautification

Press Release:

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is to donate to our local parks!

The Bergen Business & Civic Association(BBCA) is proud to make a $4000 donation to the Town of Bergen for the beautification of Robbins Brook Park.

Our organization wants to thank YOU, the community, as the money earned at our Bergen Park Festival all goes back into our local parks! As you can see this year was very successful.

We wish you all a safe and jolly Holiday season, and we can't wait to start planning for 2025.