February 10, 2023 - 1:03pm

Bergen GOP seeking candidates for local offices

posted by Press Release in bergen, news, Elections.

Press release:

The Bergen Republican Committee has been notified that Town Clerk, Michele Smith; Town Council Member, Mark Anderson; and Town Justice, Joe Nenni will not be seeking re-election this year.  The Republican Committee appreciates their service to the community and wish them well as they move forward.  The committee is seeking residents that may be willing to serve on the town council to contact either Cindy Anderson (329-1848) or Bob Bausch (797-9357). 

