May 23, 2022 - 5:30pm
Bethany Fire hosted hot dog fundraiser at Tractor Supply in Batavia
posted by Press Release in Bethany Fire, Bethany, fire services, news, Tractor Supply Co..
Press release:
The Bethany FD sold hotdogs Friday and Saturday as a fundraiser. We want to thank Tractor Supply, everyone who supported us by buying hotdogs, and those who donated money as well.
Supporting your local Fire Department is a way to provide essential local services. And the most important way you can help is to volunteer your time. Your local Fire Department will be more than happy to let you know how you can help.
Photos by Glenn Adams
Recent comments