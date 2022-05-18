BHS Class of 1973 preparing for 50th Reunion

Press release:

The Batavia High School Class of 1973 has announced that it will be holding its 50th class reunion on July 8, 2023, at the Batavia Downs Gaming grandstand on Park Road.

The reunion committee will be mailing “save the date” cards over the next few weeks and is looking for the public’s help in finding addresses for 39 members of the class, which graduated 294 students:

Alexander Senovsky, Anthony Scappa, Anna Murphy Rupert;

Barbara Smith, Becky Byrn Schmid, Byron Rodgers;

Cheryl Poteat, Chuck Curd, Ciro Feniello, Crystal Marshall;

Deborah Lee, Deborah Niedzialek, Debra Hale Laird, Dennis Majors, Dennis Tabor, Diane Hale, Donna Mugford;

Frances Kelly Leighton, James Lee, Jamie Richardson Fritz, Judy Porter, Joseph Ball;

Kathleen Lee, Kim Goodrich;

Margaret Cummings Bailey, Michael Stephens, Pamela Richenberg;

Ralph Mullin, Reyburn Campbell, Robin Munt Morgan, Rosemarie Menzie Welty;

Sandra Gaskill, Santa Majors, Sarah Hutton Weinheimer, Steve King, Susan Kitt Crego;

Timothy Mooney, Tom Galbo, Yvonne Rodgers.

Anyone with information about these people is asked to contact Deb Best at [email protected].