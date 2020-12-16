BHS grad and doctor of pharmacy administers first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Olean hospital

Submitted photo and information.

Batavia High School graduate Elliot Marino, Pharm.D, BCPS, clinical manager, pharmacy, administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at Olean General Hospital. Katie Bocher, second-floor RN, was the first frontline healthcare worker at the facility to get innoculated.

The hospital received its first supply of the vaccine and began vaccinating physicians, nurses and staff who work in high-risk areas of the hospital.

Marino attended Batavia city schools from K-12 and graduated in 2008.