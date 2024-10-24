BHS invites veterans to be a part of Veteran's Day celebration on November 14

Press Release:

WHAT: In honor of Veterans Day, Batavia High School will host its annual ceremony celebrating local veterans and their service to our country.

Batavia High School would like to invite any local veterans to participate and be honored during the ceremony.

The ceremony will include special musical performances, recognition of our veterans in attendance, and guest speakers to commemorate the event.

WHERE: Batavia High School Auditorium

WHEN: Thursday, November 14 from 8 - 9 a.m., with a short reception immediately following.

CONTACT: If you are interested in participating in the event, please call Batavia High School at 585-343-2480, ext. 2000.