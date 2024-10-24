BHS music graduates honored for making an impact in their field during the 5th annual Musician of Note ceremony

Press Release:

Musicians of Note, an event honoring past Batavia High School graduates who have made an impact in music, will host its 5th annual ceremony on Thursday, October 24, at 7 p.m., at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School.

Rose Caccamise

Honorees will be recognized with a video presentation and performance ensembles to celebrate their achievements. A plaque featuring their accomplishments will be displayed on the new Musicians of Note wall at Batavia High School.

This year’s recipients of the Musician of Note Award include:

Rose Caccamise (posthumous, Class of 1958)

Owner of Roxy’s Music Store and supporter of local musicians

First BHS alumnus to be inducted into both Athletic and Music Hall of Fames

Daniel DeLuca

Daniel DeLuca (Class of 1985)

B.A. Music, M. Ed. Elementary and Music Education

Music Teacher

Band Member/Leader

Neil Hartwick

Neil Hartwick (posthumous, Music Educator 1966-1982)

Batavia CSD and Brockport CSD Music Educator

NYSSMA Adjudicator

Organizer of the Batavia High Jazz Ensemble and Batavia Pageant of Bands

Deborah Russell Silverstein (Class of 1977)

Deborah Russell Silverstein

Passionate Music Educator

Flutist

Church Musician

The ceremony is open to the public and free to attend.

Submitted photos.