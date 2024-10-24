BHS music graduates honored for making an impact in their field during the 5th annual Musician of Note ceremony

Press Release:
Musicians of Note, an event honoring past Batavia High School graduates who have made an impact in music, will host its 5th annual ceremony on Thursday, October 24, at 7 p.m., at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School.
Honorees will be recognized with a video presentation and performance ensembles to celebrate their achievements. A plaque featuring their accomplishments will be displayed on the new Musicians of Note wall at Batavia High School.
This year’s recipients of the Musician of Note Award include:
Rose Caccamise (posthumous, Class of 1958)
- Owner of Roxy’s Music Store and supporter of local musicians
- First BHS alumnus to be inducted into both Athletic and Music Hall of Fames
Daniel DeLuca (Class of 1985)
- B.A. Music, M. Ed. Elementary and Music Education
- Music Teacher
- Band Member/Leader
Neil Hartwick (posthumous, Music Educator 1966-1982)
- Batavia CSD and Brockport CSD Music Educator
- NYSSMA Adjudicator
- Organizer of the Batavia High Jazz Ensemble and Batavia Pageant of Bands
Deborah Russell Silverstein (Class of 1977)
- Passionate Music Educator
- Flutist
- Church Musician
The ceremony is open to the public and free to attend.
Submitted photos.