BHS music graduates honored for making an impact in their field during the 5th annual Musician of Note ceremony

Musicians of Note, an event honoring past Batavia High School graduates who have made an impact in music, will host its 5th annual ceremony on Thursday, October 24, at 7 p.m., at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School.

bcsd-musicians-of-note_rose-caccamise.JPG
Rose Caccamise

Honorees will be recognized with a video presentation and performance ensembles to celebrate their achievements. A plaque featuring their accomplishments will be displayed on the new Musicians of Note wall at Batavia High School.

This year’s recipients of the Musician of Note Award include:

Rose Caccamise (posthumous, Class of 1958)

  • Owner of Roxy’s Music Store and supporter of local musicians
  • First BHS alumnus to be inducted into both Athletic and Music Hall of Fames
bcsd-musicians-of-note_daniel-deluca.JPG
Daniel DeLuca

Daniel DeLuca (Class of 1985)

  • B.A. Music, M. Ed. Elementary and Music Education
  • Music Teacher
  • Band Member/Leader
bcsd-musicians-of-note_neil-hartwick.JPG
Neil Hartwick 

Neil Hartwick (posthumous, Music Educator 1966-1982)

  • Batavia CSD and Brockport CSD Music Educator
  • NYSSMA Adjudicator
  • Organizer of the Batavia High Jazz Ensemble and Batavia Pageant of Bands

 

Deborah Russell Silverstein (Class of 1977)

bcsd-musicians-of-note_deborah-russell-silverstein.jpeg
Deborah Russell Silverstein 
  • Passionate Music Educator
  • Flutist
  • Church Musician

The ceremony is open to the public and free to attend. 

