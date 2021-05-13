BHS Musicians of Note is May 20 at the high school to spotlight seven honorees

Submitted photos and press release:

Musicians of Note, a wall of fame to honor past Batavia High School graduates in music, will showcase the 2020 honorees in a ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the high school.

The selection committee for Musicians of Note received numerous outstanding nominations in January 2020 prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Rather than have a virtual ceremony in 2020, the Musicians of Note committee decided to postpone the celebration until they were able to properly honor the 2020 recipients.

They are now able to hold the event live by following CDC guidelines and with limited seating. Honorees will be recognized with a video presentation.

The BHS Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Beauty Shop Ensemble, and the BHS String Ensemble will perform for the first time since December 2019.

A plaque featuring the honorees' accomplishments will be displayed on the new Musicians of Note wall at the High School.

The 2020/2021 recipients for the Musician of Note Award are: Ken Hay, Melinda Hay, Joseph Robusto, Harold McJury, Marc Schumann Ferrari, Patrick Jee and Alexander Davis.

Kenneth Hay (1982-2003) -- Former BHS Band Director:

● Genesee-Wyoming Music Educators President;

● Conducted All-County Bands in Genesee and Orleans County;

● Pit Orchestra Conductor for 18 Batavia Rotary Club Productions;

● Named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Batavia;

● Presented with the GO ART! Genesee-Orleans Community Arts Award 2003.

Melinda Hay (1983-2003) -- Former Elementary Band Director:

● Helped to organize the First Elementary All-County Festival in Genesee County;

● Conducted an Elementary All-County Band;

● Enjoyed starting many young musicians on their first Band instrument;

● Created “Tour Day” for the Batavia Advanced Band;

● Was honored to “pin” a flower on each graduating senior at the Batavia Pageant of Bands.

Joseph Robusto -- Class of ‘65:

● Exemplified his Batavia High Yearbook designations of “Friendliest” and “Best Smile”;

● Talented classical accordionist and disciplined competitor who attained the Alternate National Accordion Championship title as the youngest recipient at age 16;

● Competed and adjudicated nationally and internationally;

● Outstanding musician and dedicated instructor, a loving and supportive family man, a well-known local business owner and community supporter, and a friend to everyone he became acquainted with;

● Amazing accordion and piano performer whose fine tuned technique and interpretative skills would captivate you by drawing you into the moving story he was telling through his music.

Herald McJury -- Class of ‘68 (inset photo, right):

Guest Soloist with Genesee Symphony Orchestra;

Batavia Youth Bureau Adult Volunteer of the Year;

Drum Corp International Volunteer of the Year 1995;

Buglers Hall of Fame 2016;

Navy submarine service during the Vietnam War.

Marc Schumann Ferrari -- Class of ‘80 (inset photo left):

● Salutatorian BHS Class of 1980;

● Member of major label recording artists Keel and Cold Sweat;

● Guitarist in the hit movies "Wayne's World" and "Wayne's World 2";

● Two-time published author -- "Rock Star 101" and "Don't Dilly Dally Silly Sally";

● Father of the most awesome daughter Sierra.