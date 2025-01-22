BHS Rock Band receives 2025 Excellence in Student Services Award

Press Release:

The Batavia High School (BHS) Rock Band has been honored with the 2025 Excellence in Student Services Award by the Genesee Valley School Boards Association.

The award, presented on Saturday, January 18, recognized the Rock Band program for its outstanding contribution to student development and music education.

Now in its 11th year, the BHS Rock Band program offers students the opportunity to explore and perform various styles of rock music, focusing on the four primary rock instruments; drums, bass guitar, guitar, and keyboard.

The program is performance-focused, with several concerts each year that allow students to showcase their skills and growth as musicians.

Originally launched as a single class in 2014, the Rock Band program has expanded significantly over the years. It now includes three classes and an after-school advanced ensemble.

Congrats to the BCSD Music Department for this impressive achievement!