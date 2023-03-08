BHS to recognize Musicians of Note honorees at March 17 ceremony

Press release:'

Musicians of Note, a wall of fame to honor past Batavia High School graduates in music, will host its 4th annual ceremony on March 17 in the Batavia High School auditorium at 7:00 pm. Nominations were accepted until November when our committee followed through with selecting four talented and deserving recipients.

Nominées will be recognized with a video presentation. We will also have High School ensembles perform to celebrate those specific honorees. A plaque featuring their accomplishments will be displayed on the new Musicians Of Note wall at the High School.

The 2023 honorees include Diana Dipson, 1929; Gloria McLaughlin, Retired BCSD music teacher 1970-1989; Brian Isaac, 2001; Deanna Spiotta, 2005; and Melzie Case, 2012. All five nominees have outstanding resumes. Since Mark Hoerbelt was ill during the last Musician of Note 2022, we will be having a performance celebrating Mark’s acceptance into Musician of Note last year.

The Musician of Note committee looks forward to receiving nominations for the prestigious honor in the next six months. You have until the end of October to nominate for the 2024 Musician of Note Ceremony. You may find the application for the Musician of Note on BCSD Website or email [email protected] to have one emailed to you personally for future nominations.