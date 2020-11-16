BID cancels Christmas in the City and Holiday Parade this year due to COVID-19

Press release:

The Batavia Business Improvement District Board of Directors regretfully announces cancellation of Christmas in the City and the Holiday Parade.

Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the need for social distancing, and our concern for the health of the community, vendors, volunteers and attendees, we have decided to cancel this event for 2020.

We encourage our community to continue to shop small and support our small businesses that need us now more than ever.

For more information on B.I.D. and Downtown events please visit our website at www.downtownbataviany.com.