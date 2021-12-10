BID Seeks to hire new executive director

Press Release:

The Batavia Business Improvement District is seeking to fill the position of Executive Director.

The ideal candidate must possess demonstrated experience as a visionary leader with the ability to see beyond today and to lead the BID in development, implantation of ideas and vision, along with creating overall strategic direction for the BID.

Resumes and Cover Letters may be emailed to [email protected]

For more information contact the Batavia Business Improvement District at 585-344-0900 or Donald Brown at [email protected].