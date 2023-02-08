Local Matters

February 8, 2023 - 11:57am

Blessing Box in front of St. James celebrated on second anniversary

Press release:

The Blessing box is “blessed” to celebrate two years of serving the community of Batavia. Many thanks to the volunteers who shop and stock the Blessing Box, our food drives, and the generous donations from churches, and the community.

Huge thanks to The Red Osier Restaurant for the Christmas food drive again this year and to Tompkins Bank for their generous donation. And to The Batavian for their e-news support.

Submitted photo.

