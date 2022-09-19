Blue Devils Hall of Fame dinner Oct. 1, deadline for tickets is Friday



Press Release

Any community members who would like to attend the 2022 Batavia Blue Devil Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner can purchase tickets in the Athletic Office at Batavia High School or send a check payable to The Batavia Coaches Association (260 State St. Batavia, NY 14020) by Friday, September 23.

Tickets are $40 per adult and $20 for children under 10.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Batavia vs Pal-Mac homecoming football game on Friday, September 30th. Game time is 7:00 pm.

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the committee will host the Hall of Fame Dinner at the Batavia Downs Banquet Facility. A social hour will begin at 5:00 pm with dinner served at 6:00 pm and the ceremony immediately following dinner.

The 2022 Inductees are:

Benjamin Martino (1959): Football, Wrestling

Paul Blossom (1968): Football, Swimming, Track & Field

Richard Saunders (1971):Athlete: Swimming, Football, Baseball, Bowling; Coach: Swimming, Wrestling, Baseball

Sandy (Samiec) Reeg (1979): Tennis

Kristie (DuRei) DeFreze (2005): Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Track & Field

Michael Chmielowiec (2005): Basketball

Boys Basketball Team (2005): State Semi-Finalist

Jermaine Henderson (2006): Football, Track & Field

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Athletic Director’s Office (585) 343-2480 ext. 2003.